Indianapolis man relocates, volunteers at COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Evansville for weeks

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Indianapolis man has been helping hundreds of people get vaccinated for COVID-19 in Evansville.
David Skeels noticed a need for volunteers at vaccine clinics, so he packed up his car and headed south for six weeks.
Skeels learned that Evansville vaccine clinics were searching for volunteers, then he became one at Ascension St. Vincent.
“My daughters and wife were supportive,” Skeels said. “They said that sounds like a wonderful thing to do.”
He’s worked 12-hour days at the clinic.
“It might sound corny, but I feel like all of us in this room are making a difference in the world,” Skeels said. “When I first started, it tended to be the 70 and 80 year olds that were approved for the vaccine, that were the ones coming. I would say that they were probably the most excited to be getting the vaccine.”
The hospital says they are always looking for volunteers.
