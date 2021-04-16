Gov. Holcomb, state leaders respond to mass shooting in Indianapolis

“All of us at Indiana University are appalled and devastated by the tragic and heart-wrenching events of last evening at the FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis, and we mourn the victims. Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of those killed or wounded in this senseless shooting, and we empathize with the pain and grief that so many Hoosiers and people around the nation are feeling as they wake up this morning to this unspeakable tragedy. Many people I am sure will be feeling increased fear and anxiety during this trying time. We want them to know that we are here to support them. Let us look out for one another, as we have done all throughout this past challenging year, and as we send our most heartfelt sympathies to all who have been affected by this terrible act of violence. We encourage any member of the IU community who has been affected by this news to seek out the variety of IU health and wellness resources that are available, including our Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS), which offers numerous counseling options.”