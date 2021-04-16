Gov. Holcomb, state leaders respond to mass shooting in Indianapolis

INDIANA (WFIE) - A news conference was held Friday morning about the mass shooting at a FedEx facility Indianapolis.
Authorities say a gunman killed eight people and wounded several others before apparently taking his own life. Five people were hospitalized, and two were treated and released at the scene.
State leaders are reacting to the shooting.
Gov. Holcomb had this to say:
“This is another heartbreaking day and I’m shaken by the mass shooting at the FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis. Indiana State Police are working with local responders and we will continue to offer any and all resources needed to assist during this tragedy. In times like this, words like justice and sorrow fall short in response for those senselessly taken. Our thoughts are with the families, friends, coworkers and all those affected by this terrible situation.
“Today, I will order that flags be lower to half-staff from now until sunset on Tuesday, April 20 in remembrance of those we’ve lost.”
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch offered the following statement:
“There are Hoosiers who will no longer be with us, and there are families who will never recover because of last night’s senseless act of violence. My sincerest thoughts and prayers go to the families, friends and coworkers at the FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis. I am thankful for our first responders who acted swiftly to come to the aid of Hoosiers, and I know our law enforcement officers at the local, state and federal levels will use all resources necessary while they work through this tragic event.”
Senator Mike Braun released this statement:
“Maureen and I just learned of the tragedy in Indianapolis when we woke up. Our hearts are mourning for the individuals who’ve senselessly lost their lives, all of their loved ones, and their co-workers at FedEx who will be dealing with this tragedy for a long time to come.
“Thank you to the members of law enforcement who put their lives on the line and responded heroically to this situation.”
Senator Todd Young tweeted about the shooting:
Indiana University President Michael A. McRobbie shared the following statement:
“All of us at Indiana University are appalled and devastated by the tragic and heart-wrenching events of last evening at the FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis, and we mourn the victims. Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of those killed or wounded in this senseless shooting, and we empathize with the pain and grief that so many Hoosiers and people around the nation are feeling as they wake up this morning to this unspeakable tragedy. Many people I am sure will be feeling increased fear and anxiety during this trying time. We want them to know that we are here to support them. Let us look out for one another, as we have done all throughout this past challenging year, and as we send our most heartfelt sympathies to all who have been affected by this terrible act of violence. We encourage any member of the IU community who has been affected by this news to seek out the variety of IU health and wellness resources that are available, including our Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS), which offers numerous counseling options.”
