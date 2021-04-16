Friday Sunrise Headlines

Friday Sunrise Headlines 4/16
By 14 News Staff | April 16, 2021 at 5:08 AM CDT - Updated April 16 at 5:08 AM

(WFIE) - At least eight people are dead after a mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx facility. Police say the suspected shooter is also dead, turning the gun on himself.

When it comes to guns, a group in Union County is hoping Washington will take notice. They’re standing behind their right to bear arms as a house bill threatens to charge them hefty fees.

Many Evansville restaurants are hurting for help, leading to one on Main Street to temporarily close its doors.

A project at Angel Mounds was successful after hundreds of Native Americans were returned to their sacred grounds.

