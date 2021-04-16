Evansville Trail Coalition asking for public input on I-69 Ohio River Crossing

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Trail Coalition is asking for public input about the new I-69 Bridge to Henderson in hopes of making it more pedestrian-friendly.
Trail coalition officials are concerned with safety of the current bridge model. They say with how much money is going into the project, anyone should be able to use it.
Officials say the current bridge design will not be accessible to bikers or pedestrians.
They also say the use of local trails has been steadily increasing because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and believe people could get a lot of use out of a designated lane across the bridge.
“It’s really imperative and critical to future generations that we press forward and ask them to please consider everyone now and in our future that we have this connection with Henderson,” Evansville Trail Coalition Executive Director Lori Van Hook said.
Residents can click here to send their comments requesting the inclusion of pedestrian, bicycle, and American Disabilities Act (ADA) accommodations.
Friday is the last day to give input on the new bridge.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.