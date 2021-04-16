Evansville Thunder victorious, Owensboro Ramage stumbles at USA Nationals

OMAHA, Neb. (WFIE) - Two local Tri-State hockey teams are competing on the biggest stage that high school hockey has to offer.
The Evansville Thunder and Owensboro Rampage both made history for their respective programs as the first teams to ever compete at the USA Hockey High School National Championship Tournament. Each team kicked off pool play in their respective brackets on Thursday afternoon.
It was an incredible showing for the Thunder in their opening round game, as Evansville took down Flower Mound, the Texas State Champions, in a 4-3 victory. This win is the first in program history at USA Hockey Nationals.
Carson Treadway scored two goals, while Tyler Jones and Evan Doan each finished with one goal apiece. Isaac Butler recorded 22 saves in the victory.
The Thunder now just need to win one more game to advance to the quarterfinals. Evansville faces Osseo Maple Grove, out of Minnesota, on Friday at 2:15 p.m.
The Rampage didn’t get so lucky in their opening game, as Owensboro fell to Capistrano, out of California, in a 11-0 defeat.
The Coyotes put together 64 shots on goal, opposed to the Rampage and their eight shot attempts.
Owensboro will next square off on Friday against the UCI North Warriors at 2:15 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.