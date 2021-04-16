EFD: Woman, grandson hospitalized after house fire on Read St.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire officials say crews rescued a woman and her 3-year-old grandson from a house fire on Friday evening.
According to the Evansville Fire Department, the fire broke out on the 200 block of Read Street.
EFD Fire Chief Mike Larson says firefighters found the woman in the front yard, while the boy was saved from the basement of the home.
Fire officials told 14 News the boy was found unconscious with some minor burns. The grandmother also suffered minor burn injuries.
Both were transported to Deaconess Midtown Hospital.
We will update this story once more information is available.
