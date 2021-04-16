COVID-19 vaccine clinics held in housing complex lobbies

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deaconess, Evansville Housing Authority and the Vanderburgh County Health Department teamed up to hold clinics in four low-rent housing complexes on Friday.
Deaconess Clinic Director Andrew Schenk said vaccine rollout has been efficient, but not everyone can make it to the usual clinics.
“We’ve been open for a number of months,” he said. “There’s people who have transportation issues and a little hesitancy.”
The clinics were held at Kennedy Towers, Schnute Towers, Buckner Towers and White Oak Manor.
Officials said the goal was to bring the vaccine closer to home for people who could otherwise struggle to make it to a more conventional clinic.
Evansville Housing Authority Executive Director Rick Moore said a clinic right in the lobby is about as close as you can get.
“Being accessible to the residents in our building will make it easier,” Moore explained. “They can go downstairs, get their shot, then head right back to their apartments.”
At Kennedy Towers, James Mitchell was one person who said they were happy to get the shot.
“I feel pretty good,” he said. “I’m ready to get the other one.”
He’ll need to wait a few weeks for his second dose, but for the time being, Mitchell said even getting one shot means a lot to him.
“I need it for the one thing,” Mitchell explained. “Things are going on, people are dying. I’m not ready to die yet. I figure this is the best thing for me.”
Another clinic will be held for the same locations on May 7.
