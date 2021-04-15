Wabash Co. Health Department holding vaccine clinic at Parkview Chruch

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - The Wabash County Health Department is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday.
That will be held at Parkview Church on W. 7th Street in Mount Carmel.
Health officials say starting at 9 a.m., those interested in getting the Moderna vaccine can get the shot until 4:30 p.m.
If you are wanting to get the Pfizer vaccine, officials say you can do so from 3 to 5:30 p.m.
However, you must call 618-263-3873 to register for an appointment.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,724 cases, 51 deaths
- White County - 1,662 cases, 26 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,341 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 549 cases, 12 deaths
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.