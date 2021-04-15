Wabash Co. Health Department holding vaccine clinic at Parkview Chruch

By 14 News Staff | April 15, 2021 at 8:55 AM CDT - Updated April 15 at 8:55 AM

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - The Wabash County Health Department is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday.

That will be held at Parkview Church on W. 7th Street in Mount Carmel.

Health officials say starting at 9 a.m., those interested in getting the Moderna vaccine can get the shot until 4:30 p.m.

If you are wanting to get the Pfizer vaccine, officials say you can do so from 3 to 5:30 p.m.

However, you must call 618-263-3873 to register for an appointment.

Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:

  • Wayne County - 1,724 cases, 51 deaths
  • White County - 1,662 cases, 26 deaths
  • Wabash County - 1,341 cases, 12 deaths
  • Edwards County - 549 cases, 12 deaths

