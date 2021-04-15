Thursday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Madisonville police caught a suspect wanted in a burglary. Once they questioned him, he admitted to breaking into Pappy’s convenience store.
No decision yet on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The CDC’s advisory committee met to discuss the shelved vaccine, which still remains in limbo this morning.
People in Vanderburgh County now have easier access to getting their COVID-19 shot. The health department opened its clinic to walk-ins, in hopes more people roll up their sleeves when it’s convenient for them.
History will be made once the puck drops this afternoon as the Evansville Thunder and Owensboro Rampage hit the ice for the first time at the USA Hockey National Championships.
