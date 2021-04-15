Suspect caught in Madisonville convenience store burglary

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville police say the suspect involved in the burglary of a convenience store has confessed.
Police were looking for 32-year-old Cameron Clark.
Officers say he went into Pappy’s convenience store early Monday morning, smashing its front doors with a rock.
They said he was able to leave with some merchandise.
On Wednesday afternoon, Madisonville police were able to track Clark down, thanks to some tips.
After being interviewed by police, officials say Clark admitted to the burglary.
