Signature HealthCARE SAFEGUARD program aims to limit exposure of infectious viruses

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Signature HealthCARE announced the SAFEGUARD program that will be added to the organization’s strategy to fight COVID-19.
Officials say Signature SAFEGUARD aims to reduce and control infectious agents that can cause serious medical problems, such as the coronavirus.
They say one of the main platforms in this program is the use of Viral Mitigation Solutions, which is an infection prevention and control platform.
According to healthcare professionals, it uses state-of-the-art technologies proven to mitigate the transmission of infectious viruses.
This helps limit exposure to residents and staff who live and work in their facilities as well as the families who visit.
The Signature SAFEGUARD program also includes:
- Infection Preventionist: Specially trained clinical leadership who provide real-time, evidence-based practices and customize those practices for each state, according to its specific guidelines and needs.
- Vaccination Program: Obtaining the needed vaccines for residents and staff for their protection both inside and outside of our facilities, and for the overall protection of our communities.
- Onsite Rapid Testing: The ability to test at any time, with results in 15 minutes, allowing for quicker action and required protocol for the utmost safety of our residents and staff.
- Lab Testing: The ability to have quick access to accurate lab results thanks to key partnerships with clinically approved laboratories.
- 24/7 Care Navigation: Access to clinical and transitional care resources anytime. One-on-one availability for clinical reviews and customer service needs.
