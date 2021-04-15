Senator Rand Paul supports pulling troops from Afghanistan

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - As we reported, President Joe biden is putting an end date on U.S. deployment in Afghanistan.
The President says the remaining 2,500 U.S. troops will come home by September 11, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
It’s a decision Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul tells us he’s all for.
“I’ve been long against the war. I’ve been for ending it, really for a decade now. President Trump is for for ending the war. Biden ending the war in September, it’s been over for many, many years. No reason to still have thousands of troops there,” said Paul.
Thursday, Senator Paul reintroduced the American Forces Going Home After Noble Service Act.
It would provide bonuses to those who have deployed in support of the Global War on Terrorism.
This legislation also empowers America to redirect the savings from ending nation-building in Afghanistan to the country’s needs at home.
