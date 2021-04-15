Owensboro elementary students participate in bike safety rodeo

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Third and fourth-grade students at Sutton Elementary School got to learn the rules of the road in a unique way Thursday.
School officials say those students took part in the Norton Children’s Hospital Bike Safety Rodeo.
The event takes place at schools throughout Kentucky each year and is designed to teach hands-on bicycle safety.
Organizers say a professional instructor from Norton Children’s Prevention & Wellness taught the importance of wearing helmets and how to safely ride in their neighborhoods.
The students then got to ride through a course to apply what they learned.
Hospital officials say more children ages five to 14 are seen in emergency rooms for injuries related to biking than any other sport.
The program is funded through the Norton Children’s Hospital Foundation.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.