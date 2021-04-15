New Owensboro assisted living facility set to open next week

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a brand new multi-million dollar senior living community on Owensboro’s Northeast side, and it’s set to open on Monday.
Cedarhurst of Owensboro will welcome its first tenants on April 19. It’s located on the city’s northeast side, on Pleasant Valley Road. There are apartments with staff for personal care and memory care. They have 83 units on the property, and with concerns about COVID-19 still top of mind, management tells us they’re taking it seriously.
“Cedarhurst as a corporation is extremely proactive. They’ve continued to stay one step ahead of everything, as far as securing PPE, following CDC and state guidelines. We will keep everything just as safe as absolutely possible.” said Andrea McDonald, director of sales at Cedarhurst Senior Living
At full staff, Cedarhurst will provide about 50 new jobs to the community, and as of now, they’re at about 30 percent occupancy. We’re told there are still rooms available.
