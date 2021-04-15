Mater Dei holds Signing Day for 5 student-athletes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday afternoon, Mater Dei High School organized a Signing Day ceremony for five student-athletes to sign their National Letter of Intent to play a sport in college.
14 Sports spoke with two student-athletes who described what the day meant to them.
”It’s an amazing feeling,” Mariah Dickerson, an IU East women’s basketball commit said. “I’ve dreamt of this day all my life. It’s just great to be here and I’m so thankful to God and everyone who’s helped me get here.”
“Ever since I was little, I always wanted to wrestle in college. It’s always just been a dream of mine,” Alec Freeman, an IU wrestling commit said. “I got the call from Coach Escobedo at IU and as soon as he called me I knew I wanted to go there.”
Here’s the full list of student-athletes that officially signed on Wednesday:
- Cole Ross - Coast Guard Academy (Wrestling)
- Alec Freeman - Indiana (Wrestling)
- Scott Fitts - Indiana Tech (Wrestling)
- Mariah Dickerson - IU East (Basketball)
- Colin Venturini - Baldwin Wallace (Track and Field)
