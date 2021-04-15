Maryland trooper shoots, kills teenager who had airsoft gun

Maryland State Police: Trooper killed 16-year-old Tuesday afternoon
By Associated Press | April 15, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT - Updated April 15 at 10:17 AM

LEONARDTOWN, Md. (AP) — The superintendent of the Maryland State Police says a trooper responding to a pair of 911 calls shot and killed a teenager who was pointing what investigators determined was an airsoft gun at the officer.

Superintendent Woodrow Jones II said Tuesday that the shooting occurred near the State Police barracks in Leonardtown.

Jones says the responding trooper encountered the 16-year-old Peyton Ham at a home and shot him after he displayed the weapon.

Peyton Ham, 16, was armed with an airsoft gun and knife when he was shot and killed by a state trooper, Maryland State Police said. (Source: Dugan, McKissick and Longmore/CNN Newsource)

Jones says the trooper fired a second time when the teenager brandished a knife as he tried to get up.

Authorities say the teen was white, as is the trooper who shot him.

