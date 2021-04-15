Ind. reports 9 new COVID deaths statewide, 20 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - Thursday, Indiana reported 1,408 new COVID-19 cases and nine new deaths.
That brings the all time total in the state to 703,345 cases and 12,789 deaths.
The state map shows no new deaths in our local counties.
It shows 20 new cases in Vanderburgh County, three new cases in Dubois County, four new cases in Warrick County, four new cases in Perry County, two new cases in Posey County, five new cases in Gibson County, zero new cases in Spencer County, and one new case in Pike County.
Hoosiers 16 and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.
To schedule one, visit https://ourshot.in.gov.
Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 22,034 cases, 393 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 6,071 cases, 117 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,675 cases, 155 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,795 cases, 36 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,683 cases, 33 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,273 cases, 89 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,274 cases, 31 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,301 cases, 34 deaths
