In-person unemployment appointments begin in Kentucky

“It’s hard as a Kentuckian to put a whole lot of blame on the governor or on the government in general because I do think that the governor hasn’t inherited this problem,” Gesser said. “This is a system that hasn’t been updated since the 80s or 90s. I’m really hoping that we’ve got a system in place that I can get my payments back that are rightfully mine. That have occurred over the last month and a half. But I’m also trying to get my weekly benefit request put in after the system was hacked.”