Group organizes 2nd amendment rights rally in Union Co.

MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WFIE) - As President Joe Biden pushes for stricter gun laws, some people in Union County are pushing back.
A local group called Union County United, which is affiliated with Kentucky United, organized a Second Amendment rights rally in Morganfield on Thursday.
Retired law enforcement officer Jeffery Hart, who spent 40 years on duty, is now the president of Union County United. The group formed two years ago, and he said it’s time for members to get active again.
“We are law-abiding citizens - that’s what we are here for,” Hart said. “We just want to express ourself under our first amendment. We want to voice our grievances with proposed legislation, and have them understand how many people it really does affect. There are millions of legal gun owners in the United States and we have rights, and we don’t want them trampled on.”
