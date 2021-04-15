Firefighters take part in live fire training in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Fire crews stationed in western Kentucky participated in live fire training exercises on Wednesday.
The Airport-Sorgho Fire Department in conjunction with Kentucky State Fire and Rescue conducted fire training by utilizing a propane bobtail prop to train firefighters in this type of specific firefighting technique.
“I thinks it’s important for firefighters to get hands-on fire control - live fire training that allows them to actually feel some heat, know what it feels like breathing on air, as compared to some of the simulated type stuff that we do with fake smoke and things like that,” Sorgho Fire Chief Pat Thompson said.
The exercise was held at the Sorgho Elementary School on Highway 56.
