Downtown Evansville restaurant closes for the week due to worker shortage

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Arazu on Main closed its doors for the rest of the week.
A manager said the decision was made at least in part due to understaffing.
Josh Armstrong, the president of the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District, says the workforce has been depleted for many restaurants.
“Workers are making decisions right now of where’s the right place to be,” Armstrong said. “It just looks like there’s a lot of shortages of service positions.”
Rami Jay, a manager at Angelo’s Italian Restaurant just down the road from Arazu on Main, told 14 News they have struggled to maintain a staff.
He says they have hired people only to have them leave a few days later, and the restaurant has next to no applications rolling in.
Jay says he believes the COVID-19 pandemic has made people complacent.
“People are less motivated because the government is giving them so much assistance,” Jay said.
He also said some of the influence might be due to the lightened customer load that has come with the pandemic, which has led to less tip money.
Because of this impact, workers may be choosing to apply for jobs that don’t heavily rely on gratuities.
Armstrong says the issue of understaffed restaurants can be seen across the country.
For Jay, the issue is only going to get worse as business picks up.
He said that more customers are coming back to the restaurant, but with fewer people on the payroll to help, they can’t keep up with consumer demands.
