Crews on scene of house fire in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews are currently on scene of a house fire in the 1400 block of N. Weinbach Avenue in Evansville.
Dispatch tells us that call came in around 5:50 Thursday morning.
Officials say four people were inside at the time, but all made it out safely.
They told officials smoke was coming from the basement.
Fire crews say there were a lot of pets in the home. The Evansville Fire Department revived two dogs and a cat, but say some others died.
The investigation is on scene looking into a cause.
