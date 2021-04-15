Clouds and showers return

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny skies and temps in the lower 60s on Thursday will give way to clouds and showers by the weekend. Clouds will increase during the day on Friday as the high climbs to 62. Mostly cloudy Friday night with a low of 44. Scattered showers likely on Saturday with a high of 58. Showers again Sunday with a high of 58. Next week will remain cooler than normal with chances of rain Tuesday through Thursday. Highs will peak in the low to mid 60s and lows will sink into the lower 40s.