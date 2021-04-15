Brighter, Cooler

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Clear and sharply colder this morning as lows dip into the upper 30s. Mostly sunny and comfortable behind northwest winds. High temps will drop into the lower 60s. Tonight, clear and brisk as lows drop into the upper 30s.
Friday, mostly skies as high temps settle back into the mid-60s. Friday night, mostly cloudy and not as cold with lows in the upper 40s.
Saturday, mostly cloudy and cooler with scattered showers through early afternoon. Northerly winds will keep high temps in the upper 50s to 60-degrees. Sunday, brighter and slightly warmer as high temps settle in the lower to mid-60s.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.