50 walk-in shots available at Old National Events Plaza

INDIANA (WFIE) - Wednesday, Indiana reported 1,233 new COVID-19 cases and 20 new deaths.
That brings the all time total in the state to 701,971 cases and 12,782 deaths.
The state map shows one of the new deaths is in Gibson County.
It shows 30 new cases in Vanderburgh County, eight new cases in Dubois County, six new cases in Warrick County, two new cases in Perry County, one new case in Posey County, six new cases in Gibson County, zero new cases in Spencer County, and two new cases in Pike County.
The Vanderburgh County Health Department says the first 50 people, who are 18 or older, to come to the Old National Events Plaza by 2 p.m. can their first dose of Moderna Wednesday. This is without an appointment.
Hoosiers 16 and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.
To schedule one, visit https://ourshot.in.gov.
Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 22,016 cases, 393 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 6,068 cases, 117 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,671 cases, 155 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,791 cases, 36 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,681 cases, 33 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,268 cases, 89 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,274 cases, 31 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,300 cases, 34 deaths
