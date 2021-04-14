Title IX attorney explains UE investigation process

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A former UE student is targeting the University and accusing former Men’s Basketball Coach Walter McCarty of rape.
14 News is getting a new perspective on the case from a Title IX Attorney, and it has never been a criminal matter.
The accuser is choosing to have it handled through the Title IX procedures within the school, and those investigations differ from the criminal justice system.
The Title IX investigation into the alleged incident between former UE Men’s Basketball Coach Walter McCarty and a student athletic trainer lasted 11 months. The standard of evidence in those cases differs from those in the criminal justice system.
“Just based on a preponderance, which is a little more than 50% that something occurred. Whereas in the criminal justice system, we have beyond reasonable doubt,” explained Amelia Lahn with Lahn Law LLC.
Last November, the investigation concluded that evidence shows McCarty sexually harassed and sexually assaulted ‘Jane Doe’.
Attorney Amelia Lahn says the Title IX investigations are more private compared to what happens in the criminal justice system; all hearings are held behind closed doors.
“I think for the obvious reasons that people are talking about something very sensitive, and schools want to encourage folks to come forward if there is a potential issue,” said Lahn. “And I think that’s one reason why they do keep that private. I think that protects both the complainant and the accused.”
But now that the Title IX investigation is complete, the civil suit accuses the University of discrimination, a sexually hostile culture and deliberate indifference, retaliation as a result of that indifference, and negligence under Indiana State Law.
The option for taking legal action in the criminal justice system is still on the table.
“The student can choose one or both, it’s totally that person’s decision. But the school doesn’t directly report to law enforcement, and there’s no requirement that they do so,” explained Lahn.
14 News spoke with the complainant’s attorney Tuesday. Of course, that lawsuit against the University has been filed, and they are awaiting a response from the University.
They expect to receive one within the next 20 days.
