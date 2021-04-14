Tell City man sentenced in Medicaid fraud case

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Tell City lab owner indicted in 2018 has now been sentenced in the case.
The Kentucky Attorney General says Eric Daum pleaded guilty in January to one count of Devising or Engaging in a Scheme to Defraud Medicaid of $300 or more, a Class D Felony.
On March 26, he was sentenced to five years, probated for five years, and ordered to pay restitution of $139,797.00 to Medicaid.
Officials say Riverside Cytology Laboratory (Riverside) in Tell City, Indiana, tested pap smear slides for Public Health Departments in various Kentucky counties.
They say after Riverside’s lab director resigned on July 21, 2015, Daum, as the owner of the lab, continued to analyze pap smear tests illegally and billed and received payment from Medicaid from July 21, 2015, to August 14, 2016.
