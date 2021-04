EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Clouds will pull away from the Tri-State on Wednesday night. Overnight lows will dip to near 40. Some scattered frost possible in areas north of I-64. Thursday and Friday will be sunny with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the 40s. Clouds and showers return on Saturday with a high of 54. Sunday will be cloudy with a few showers and a high of 57. Cooler-than-average temps remain through the first half of next week.