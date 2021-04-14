Rain Ending Early

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A dry month of April with rainfall less than ½ inch to date. Mostly cloudy this morning as spotty showers push into western Kentucky. Scattered rain ending by 10:00 a.m. then skies becoming partly sunny during the afternoon. High temps near normal in the lower to mid-60s. Tonight, clear and colder as temps nosedive into the upper 30s. Spotty frost is possible…mainly north of Interstate 64.