Rain Ending Early

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A dry month of April with rainfall less than ½ inch to date. Mostly cloudy this morning as spotty showers push into western Kentucky. Scattered rain ending by 10:00 a.m. then skies becoming partly sunny during the afternoon. High temps near normal in the lower to mid-60s. Tonight, clear and colder as temps nosedive into the upper 30s. Spotty frost is possible…mainly north of Interstate 64.
Thursday, mostly sunny and comfortable behind northwest winds. High temps will remain in the lower 60s. Thursday night, clear and brisk as lows drop into the upper 30s.
Friday, partly sunny skies as high temps settle back into the lower 60s.
