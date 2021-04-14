Promise Zone mobile app gives Evansville residents access to COVID-19 resources

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville residents can easily find COVID-19 resources with the Promise Zone mobile app.
The Evansville Promise Zone developed a guide that includes COVID-19 testing, safety information, access to PPE, grab-and-go and food delivery resources, disaster loan information and applications, resources for small businesses and the ability to apply for unemployment directly from the app.
This updated feature was first made available last spring. Officials say the mobile app has helped more than 6,000 Evansville Promise Zone residents with accessing several different services and resources.
The initial launch of the Promise Zone Mobile App in December 2019 and included resources for housing, shelter, clothing, children, food, health, jobs, safety and small businesses.
You can learn more about the app here.
Evansville was designated as a Promise Zone in June 2016.
