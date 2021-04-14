Princeton police searching for man involved in shooting

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says the Princeton Police Department is searching for a man involved in a shooting.
Princeton Police Chief Derek McGraw says a man was shot in the hand around 8 p.m. He says the man’s injuries are not life-threatening.
Authorities say they’re searching for 49-year-old Landon Bairfield. We’re told he is a Black man, approximately 5′8 and 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
According to authorities, Bairfield is driving a gray 2004 Chevy Monte Carlo and was last seen in the Princeton area, but there is no current known direction of travel or a clothing description.
If you see this man, you’re asked to call 911. He is considered armed and dangerous.
