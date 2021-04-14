Owensboro trolley rides returning to downtown streets

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A fun, neat form of transportation is making its return to the city of Owensboro.
The old-time trolleys are coming back to the streets of downtown after a hiatus. Owensboro Transit Authority are hoping that it will help people get around downtown a little easier, especially those visiting from out of town.
The big perk is the trolley rides are free, but city leaders say they can still be a financial boom for the community.
“People visiting downtown are able to get to point A to point B, and hopefully it encourages them to go eat at the local restaurants downtown and visit the Bluegrass Museum and RiverPark Center,” Owensboro Transit Manager Pamela Canary said. “There’s a lot to offer downtown.”
The trolley will run on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. On weekends, the trolley will run from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The weekend trolley rides will also include service to Kentucky Wesleyan College’s campus.
