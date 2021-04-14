Owensboro trolley rides returning to downtown streets

Owensboro trolley rides returning to downtown streets
By Aaron Hancock and Keaton Eberly | April 14, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT - Updated April 14 at 5:26 PM

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A fun, neat form of transportation is making its return to the city of Owensboro.

The old-time trolleys are coming back to the streets of downtown after a hiatus. Owensboro Transit Authority are hoping that it will help people get around downtown a little easier, especially those visiting from out of town.

The big perk is the trolley rides are free, but city leaders say they can still be a financial boom for the community.

“People visiting downtown are able to get to point A to point B, and hopefully it encourages them to go eat at the local restaurants downtown and visit the Bluegrass Museum and RiverPark Center,” Owensboro Transit Manager Pamela Canary said. “There’s a lot to offer downtown.”

The trolley will run on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. On weekends, the trolley will run from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The weekend trolley rides will also include service to Kentucky Wesleyan College’s campus.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.