Owensboro Rampage receives heroic send-off to USA Nationals

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) -Another Tri-State high school hockey team is making history, this time in Owensboro where the Rampage are set to become the first team in the city’s history to compete at the USA Hockey National Championships.
The Rampage made history by winning the Kentucky High School State Championship two years in a row and now for the first time ever will compete on the biggest stage high school hockey has to offer.
”It’s kind of hard to put into words how we all feel about it,” said Rampage left wing, Elijah Howard. “We’ve all been working so hard this season, it’s kind of surreal to actually get to go to nationals for the first time.”
The team was greeted by younger PuckHog players after their final practice Tuesday night before heading to Omaha, Nebraska.
The Rampage will open Pool Play on Thursday night at 6:00 CT against the Capistrano Coyotes of California. Owensboro will then face the UCI-North Warriors out of Utah Friday at 2:15 CT and will wrap up competition against the Dubuque Saints (Iowa) on Friday morning.
Owensboro isn’t the only Tri-State team set to compete at Nationals this week, the Evansville Thunder will also make their debut Thursday at 4:00 CT.
14 News will keep viewers updated on-air and online with the standings of both teams throughout the week.
