1 new COVID-19 case reported in Edwards Co.

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Wednesday, Illinois health officials reported 1 new COVID-19 case in our local counties.
That new case was reported in Edwards County.
The Illinois state coronavirus map also removed one previously reported case from both Wayne and White counties.
There were no new deaths reported in our Illinois area.
The state has now had 1,288,934 total confirmed cases and 21,570.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,724 cases, 51 deaths
- White County - 1,662 cases, 26 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,341 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 549 cases, 12 deaths
