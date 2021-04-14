More than a third of Vanderburgh Co. residents fully vaccinated; health department eyes possible EVSC partnership

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The number of people across Vanderburgh County getting vaccinated is growing.
Nearly half of all adults have now gotten at least one dose. The health department is working on partnerships to push the percentage even higher.
Local vaccination clinics are continuing. As those move ahead, the health department wants to reach more people. This is expected to not only be through large employers but possibly schools, too.
1,500 people, on average, are getting vaccinated every day in Vanderburgh County. Those numbers are coming from health department administrator Joe Gries to county commissioners.
It is now estimated 35.5% of local people are fully vaccinated. Another 10% have gotten the first dose.
“To me, that’s amazing,” Vanderburgh County Commissioner Ben Shoulders said.
Gries added they are working with several large employers in our community. Some of those include Berry Global, AmeriQual and Anchor Industries to bring the vaccine to workers.
“We want to make sure we break down these barriers to make sure we are vaccinating as many people as we can,” Gries stated.
A possible partnership is also in the works with the EVSC, which aims at getting those shots to willing high school students 16-years-old and up.
“It’s not just a me thing; it’s an everybody thing,” Reitz Senior Logan Owen shared. “We have to come together, all of us, to defeat the pandemic. You have to think about the people that are around you like your grandparents, or parents who are a little bit older who may not have the immune system to fight off the disease.”
As we reported last month, the county is expecting to receive $35-million from the American Rescue Plan Act. The commission cleared the first reading of the ordinance which, partly, creates an account to keep this money separate. It is a requirement before receiving any funds. Half of the total amount is expected in mid-May.
The second reading could come as soon as two weeks. Commissioner Shoulders says an action plan on spending allocations will need to be attached.
Those conversations continue within the committee that has added more members, including all of the County Council.
Their next meeting is Wednesday, April 21.
