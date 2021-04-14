Lilly King chats with 14 News 100 days before Tokyo Olympics

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Reitz grad Lilly King is ready for her next chance at an Olympic gold medal.
Wednesday marks 100 days until the games begin in Tokyo.
It will be five years since the last summer Olympics, since the pandemic pushed the 2020 games to this year.
King won two gold medals in 2016 in Rio, one it the 100 meter breaststroke and one in the women’s 4x100 meter medley.
