26 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Henderson Co. Jail

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County Jailer says 26 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.
We’re told they’re being monitored by medical staff at this time.
The jailer says inmates who are experiencing symptoms seem to have minor symptoms.
There are currently 430 inmates at the jail, and officials say 225 inmates have been vaccinated so far. Just over 40 inmates were vaccinated Tuesday, according to officials.
14 News has learned inmates were originally receiving the Johnson and Johnson vaccine but has now switched to Moderna.
Jail officials say they’re working with the health department on the vaccinations, and inmates have been given masks.
