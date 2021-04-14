INDOT hosting virtual job fair

INDOT hosting virtual job fair
By 14 News Staff | April 14, 2021 at 6:24 AM CDT - Updated April 14 at 6:24 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you are looking for work, the Indiana Department of Transportation is looking for you.

Officials are hosting a virtual job fair Wednesday.

They’ll explain the benefits of working for INDOT and current job opportunities like highway maintenance technicians, seasonal workers, and construction engineers and inspectors.

There are two sessions. The first is from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern time. The second is from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time.

You can find the link to that virtual job fair here.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.