INDOT hosting virtual job fair

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you are looking for work, the Indiana Department of Transportation is looking for you.
Officials are hosting a virtual job fair Wednesday.
They’ll explain the benefits of working for INDOT and current job opportunities like highway maintenance technicians, seasonal workers, and construction engineers and inspectors.
There are two sessions. The first is from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern time. The second is from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time.
