Harrison High School tennis coach passes away unexpectedly

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville tennis coach and teacher has died.
Harrison High School shared on Tuesday that Skip Trapp, who was the boys and girls tennis coach, as well as the school’s business teacher died unexpectedly.
School leaders say they did have their crisis response team on campus to help students through this difficult time.
Trapp was well known within the city’s tennis community, having an extensive background in the sport, playing for Memorial High School and later at Murray State University and USI.
He leaves behind a wife, son and daughter.
He was 50-years-old.
