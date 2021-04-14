Green River District reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 35 more cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the Green River District Health Department reported one new COVID-19 related death and 35 additional cases.
Out of those cases, 19 are in Daviess County, nine are in Henderson County, three are in Ohio County, there are two in cases in both McLean and Webster counties.
The newly reported death was a resident of Henderson County.
The district has seen a total of 21,104 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Out of those positive cases, officials say 18,962 residents of the seven-county region have recovered.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear held a press briefing Tuesday, saying the state will pause the use of the single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, Johnson & Johnson.
Federal health officials recommended a pause in administering the vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.
Beshear said that Kentucky received little of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. He said it was mainly administered to local pharmacies and correctional facilities.
Governor Beshear has offered an incentive for speeding up the pace of vaccinations in the state. He said he plans to lift capacity restrictions at most venues and businesses that cater to 1,000 or fewer patrons once 2.5 million residents have received at least their first shot.
In addition, he will end the curfew for bars and restaurants.
Masking would remain in effect and mass gatherings would still be limited until COVID-19 variants are under control and more Kentucky children are able to be vaccinated.
As of April 5, Kentucky COVID-19 vaccination eligibility is expanded to include Phases 1, 2, and 3.
Anyone age 16 or older is eligible for Pfizer, and anyone age 18 and older is eligible for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
Visit healthdepartment.org or call your local county health department to be placed on our scheduling list.
Additional COVID-19 Vaccine Information Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to determine which phase they are in, find a vaccine location, and sign-up for update notifications.
Additional COVID-19 vaccine information can be found at vaccinefinder.org Retail pharmacies and health centers are also providing COVID-19 vaccinations.
Kentucky COVID-19 vaccine dashboard and information: https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine.
Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline: 800-722-5725 can answer general COVID-19 vaccine questions.
Owensboro Health - You can make a new COVID-19 vaccination appointment online at owensborohealth.org/vaccine or by calling central scheduling at 270-685-7100.
Deaconess in Henderson County and Union County – COVID-19 vaccine information can be found at https://www.deaconess.com/Coronavirus/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Ohio County Healthcare - To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment visit https://ochcares.com/COVID or call 270-215-9082 Monday through Friday from 8:00 am – 4:30 pm.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 10,081 cases, 175 deaths, 9,132 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,855 cases, 58 deaths, 2,783 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 4,121 cases, 133 deaths, 3,775 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 2,466 cases, 55 deaths, 2,226 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 4,439 cases, 75 deaths, 3,895 recovered
- Webster Co. - 1,187 cases, 20 deaths, 1,040 recovered
- McLean Co. - 851 cases, 28 deaths, 777 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,263 cases, 15 deaths, 1,155 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 817 cases, 16 deaths, 737 recovered
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.