Friday after 5 welcoming Grammy Award-winning group next month

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Friday after Five will welcome a Grammy Award-winning group to usher in the event’s return next month.
Baha Men - who famously sang “who let the dogs out” will be kicking off the summer concert series.
Event Director Francine Marseille is hoping this will bring people of all ages to the riverfront.
“It’s just going to be a wonderful opportunity for us to come out. Friday After Five, you know, we start at five over here at Atmos,” said Marseille. “You know, music at the courtyard , music here on the patio, music at the overlook, music at the Holiday Inn.”
The Baha Men will be taking the stage on Friday, May 21. Friday after Five is free to the public.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.