First responders visit kids in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - April is Autism Awareness Month, and kids in Newburgh got a visit from first responders on Wednesday.
Officials with Hopebridge Autism Therapy tell us kids with autism are all different - some are afraid of loud sounds, others of bright lights, and some of other people.
This was a way to get the kids more familiar with first responders.
“To see the uniforms, cars and the trucks, just that exposure and showing them, walking them through that situation, that was kind of the goal for today,” explained Camarin Gilman, a board-certified behavioral analyst. “At least they are seeing it, and we are showing them that it’s not scary and these are people we can trust.”
Hopebridge will be doing events like this throughout the month.
