Evansville teen picks up history book, grabs Dan Rather’s attention

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some kids have a hard time finding interest in history books, but it can be even harder when you have autism.
13-year-old Olivia Jost has autism and very rarely will pick up a book to read, let alone a history book. That all changed when she picked up Dan Rather’s graphic version of his novel called “What Unites Us.”
Olivia’s mother, Natalie, says last Friday she caught Olivia actually reading the history book - a moment she had to capture and share on social media since it doesn’t happen too often.
Natalie took to Twitter and thanked Rather for the graphic treatment of the novel, saying her autistic teen isn’t afraid to read a history book anymore.
Rather retweeted Natalie’s tweet, responded to her, and then sparked a separate conversation about children with autism using graphic novels to learn.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.