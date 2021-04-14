4 Evansville firefighters honored at award ceremony

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Merit Commission hosted an award ceremony to honor firefighters.
Four firefighters on Engine 15 were honored during the event for their actions during a medical emergency on February 9.
Those being honored says the goal of every run is to make sure everyone comes out okay.
“It was a nice gesture. We appreciate it, obviously unnecessary. It was more beneficial for us,” said Captain Anthony Turi. “We had a successful outcome. That’s what we’re looking for in all our runs. It’s nice to be recognized for that.”
The family and friends of the honorees were in attendance for the ceremony.
