Evansville awards Tri-State Towing with another city contract

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s official, Tri-State Towing will be awarded the city of Evansville’s towing contract again. But some other Evansville towing companies don’t think the contract should go to Tri-State Towing again.
At Wednesday’s Board of Public Works meeting, two Evansville towing companies were there. They both say they don’t think Tri-State Towing should get the contract again.
At the meeting, Feller Towing’s manager, Brian Feller, and their attorney said Tri-State Towing was out of compliance with the city contract.
They were specifically talking about four invoices over the last couple of years.
“The attorneys have looked at it, several different attorneys, everyone is in agreement,” said Feller. “It states right there in the contract, what you can charge compared what they’ve been charging and it’s a violation.”
The city’s attorney at the meeting said they took the allegations seriously and found there were no errors.
After the meeting, 14 News brought Feller’s concerns again to the city’s corporate attorney.
The city’s attorney chalked it up to unsuccessful bidders just being unhappy with the outcome.
“We looked at everything, we looked at all of the information that’s been submitted throughout the process, including invoices that were submitted to us by Feller, and still came to the conclusion that Tri-State Towing was the best fit for the city of Evansville at this time,” said City Corporate Attorney Marco Delucio.
14 News spoke to Gary Crawford of Tri-State Towing Wednesday. Crawford said they were not in violation of their contract. He says he explained those invoices to the city of Evansville.
“Out of 12 years of service with the city of Evansville, we’ve not had a written complaint, and as far as I know, not a verbal complaint,” said Crawford. “The only thing we’ve had was accusations from another towing company.”
The city also said at the meeting they didn’t find any errors.
The board further said there have been updates to the contract for a way to be able to check on Tri-State Towing’s invoices in the future.
