EPD’s Crime Prevention Unit cleans up graffiti around Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - EPD’s Crime Prevention Unit is cleaning up the city.
Officers were out Tuesday afternoon, using their soda blaster to clean up graffiti on the east side.
They’ve had the blaster for four years, and it uses baking soda to remove paint from vandalized buildings.
They tell us it’s important to clean up the vandalized businesses before they become a bigger problem.
“With local businesses, you’ll see one or two places that have graffiti. And if you don’t do something about it right away, there’s multiple businesses in the same area that will have the same type of graffiti,” explained Sgt. Nick Winsett.
EPD says the free service is paid for by community donations.
