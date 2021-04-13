Vanderburgh Co. officials to host ‘Tox-Away Day’ this weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day, or Tox-Away Day, will be this Saturday.
Residents can safely dispose of household hazardous waste from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Civic Center parking lot.
County officials say residents can bring materials such as used motor oil, antifreeze, pesticides, household cleaners and chemicals, aerosol cans, solvents and thinners, oil-based paint, pharmaceuticals and mercury-containing items like thermometers and fluorescent bulbs.
County officials tell us materials that will not be accepted include latex paint, commercial and industrial waste, explosives and ammunition, infectious waste and radioactive waste, gas cylinders, appliances, computer equipment or tires to this program.
Tox-Away Day is for Vanderburgh County households only. No businesses will be allowed to bring waste.
For additional information, contact the Vanderburgh County Solid Waste District at 812-436-7800 or www.evansville.in.gov/recycle.
