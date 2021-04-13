USI Men’s Soccer at McKendree canceled; Women still set to play

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The University of Southern Indiana Men’s Soccer match at McKendree University, scheduled for Friday at 7:30 p.m., has been canceled due to COVID-19. The match will not be rescheduled due to the start of the GLVC Tournament at campus sites Monday.
Despite losing a chance to play the match, the Screaming Eagles are still in the hunt to host a first round match. The Eagles, who, currently, are 7-5-1 and tied with Lewis University for fifth, could rise to fourth in the league and host a first round tournament game if the University of Missouri-St. Louis loses and Lewis loses or ties in their final regular season contests Friday night.
UMSL hosts GLVC-leading University of Indianapolis Friday, while Lewis visits 14th-place Lindenwood University. USI swept its last homestand and has won four of its last six matches to end the regular season.
The Eagles also start play in the GLVC Tournament Monday in search of a league-best 12th conference championships overall and 11th tournament title.
University of Southern Indiana Women’s Soccer concludes the spring Friday when the Screaming Eagles visit McKendree University to play for the GLVC regular season title in Lebanon, Illinois. The re-match of the 2019 GLVC Tournament championship game is set for a 5 p.m. kickoff.
The Screaming Eagles are 10-2-1 overall this spring after having their five-game winning streak snapped last Sunday with a 0-0 tie versus the University of Missouri-St. Louis.
Sophomore forward Morgan Beyer leads the Eagles in scoring with 16 points on a team-high seven goals and two assists. Sophomore goalkeeper Maya Etienne leads the squad between the posts with 0.46 goals against average, a 10-2-1 record, and nine shutouts.
McKendree enters Friday evening’s match tied with USI for the top spot in the league with an identical 10-2-1 record. The Bearcats had their eight-match unbeaten streak stopped with a loss to UMSL at home last Friday.
A USI win gives the Eagles their second GLVC regular season crown in three years and the top seeding in the conference tournament for the first time in program history. A loss to McKendree could drop the Eagles to third, depending up on the outcome of the University of Indianapolis-UMSL match.
USI trails the all-time series with McKendree, 9-6-2. The team split two matches in 2019 with the Eagles winning in the GLVC Tournament championship on penalty kicks (4-3) after battling to a 0-0 double overtime tie and the Bearcats winning the regular season match, 3-1. McKendree has the advantage in the last 10 matches, 7-1-2.
At McKendree, spectators will be allowed to sit in the bleachers at Leemon Field, but must be masked and social distancing will be enforced. The capacity at Leemon Field will be reduced to 1,000 and admission will not be charged. Capacity will be continuously monitored with social distancing considerations taken into account.
Fans can catch all of the game coverage for the 2021, including live stats, video stream, and audio broadcasts, on GoUSIEagles.com.
Fans can watch free of charge on the GLVC Sports Network (GLVCSN), which is available both on your desktop, mobile/tablet devices, as well as four over-the-top (OTT) platforms (Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Apple TV). GLVCSN.com is the official website of the GLVC Sports Network, while the GLVCSN mobile app is available for iOS in the App Store and Android on Google Play. More information can be found at GLVCSN FAQs.
