USI Men’s Soccer at McKendree canceled; Women still set to play

Fans can watch free of charge on the GLVC Sports Network (GLVCSN), which is available both on your desktop, mobile/tablet devices, as well as four over-the-top (OTT) platforms (Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Apple TV). GLVCSN.com is the official website of the GLVC Sports Network, while the GLVCSN mobile app is available for iOS in the App Store and Android on Google Play. More information can be found at GLVCSN FAQs.