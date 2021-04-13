U.S. District Court warning Hoosiers of scam

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The U.S. District Court is warning Hoosiers of a scam related to the Court system.
They say scammers are spoofing the District Court for the Southern District of Indiana’s phone number - requesting payment from potential victims. We’re told they’re also using Chief Judge Tanya Walton Pratt’s name as part of the scam.
The court says it will never call someone to demand payment.
If you receive a call, you’re asked to report it to the court directly and staff can verify that no money is owed.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.