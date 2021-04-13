Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Big changes for a busy Evansville intersection. This morning, traffic will flow differently at Highway 41 and Washington Avenue in preparation for a pedestrian bridge project.
A new statement from UE after a former student filed a lawsuit against them. They claim the former men’s basketball coach raped them, and the university didn’t do its part to protect them, despite knowing claims.
Today, we’ll hear from the family of Daunte Wright, an unarmed Black man who was killed by police in Minnesota just days ago. They’re expected to be joined by the family of George Floyd as the murder trial continues today in his case.
Kentucky’s Governor is issuing a new goal that 2.5 million people must get vaccinated in order for him to relax more COVID-19 restrictions throughout the state.
